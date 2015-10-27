Irene Mae Fankhauser, 90, longtime resident of Rapid City, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 at the Heritage Estates in Gering, Neb.

Irene was born June 27, 1925 in Rushville, Neb., to Hans and Eva (Aubert) Fankhauser. She graduated from Clinton High School, in Clinton, Neb., on May 23, 1943 and later went to work for Quest/Northwest Bell as a telephone operator. Irene was transferred to Rapid City in 1957. She retired in 1988 after 40 years of service.

Irene was a member of First Church of God, Rapid City Regional Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation, Telephone Pioneers and a former member of Church Women United.

Irene enjoyed living a full life and spending time with her family and church family. She enjoyed embroidery work, visiting and playing the organ for church.

She is survived by her brothers, John Fankhauser of North Platte, Neb., Dr. Edward (Jeannie) Fanhauser of Denver, Colo., Lawrence (Edna) Fankhauser of Springfield, Colo., and Arthur Fankhauser of Rushville, Neb.; her sister, Violet (Melvin) Smith of Scottsbluff, Neb., and 35 nephews and neices.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Bette Petersen, Helen Deckard, Ruth Clark, Opal Straetker and Lorrain Hindman.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

A memorial has been established to the Rapid City Regional Auxiliary Hospice House and the Rapid City Regional Hospital “Summit” Foundation.

Family and friends may sign Irene’s online quest book at www.kirkfuneralhome.com