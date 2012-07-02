Dick LaRue Reed, 90, of Kuna, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2011, at his home in Kuna.

Dick was born and raised in Gordon, Neb. He attended college in Aberdeen, SD, played football and studied for his teaching degree until he enlisted in the Merchant Marines durting World War 2. After the war, he worked in California at RKO studios, building sets for the movies. Later he moved to Twin Falls to help his brother in a potato chip business, while he enjoyed the rodeo circuit.

There he met and married the love of his life, Ruth Tyler, in 1955. They moved to Boise, where he joined Babbit Construction. Not long after, he started his own construction company, Reed Construction. In 1964, with his family growing in size, he bought the Reed Family farm in Kuna.

In 1965 he closed his business and went to work for Boise Cascade Manufactured Housing Division. He retired in 1985.

Dick was active with the Boy Scouts, starting way before he ever had any children. He also was an active member of the Kuna United Methodist Church. He loved his church family just as he loved his own family. He was involved in the Kuna community and made lifelong friendships; he loved to do things for others.

Dick leaves behind a true legacy, one of integrity and humbleness. He never took for granted his family and friends. He took great pride in his work, both personal and professional. Dick worked full time, both at work and at home. One of his many highlights was his 4th of July gatherings held on the family farm. Those times were very special to him.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Olin and Cecil Glee (Heywood) Reed; one brother, Faye William Reed; and one sister, Becky Yardley.

Dick is survived by his wife, Ruthe Reed; his son, Rick Reed of Bedford, Wyo., daughter, Kathy Moffis, of Emmett, daughter Bonnie Heinrich of Kuna, son Pat Reed of Kuna, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Eva Hix and brother Ken Hardin, both of Gordon.

A celebration of life was held July 30, at the Kuna United Methodist Church. Please visit Dick’s online guestbook at www.cloverdalfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Cloverdale Funeral Home.