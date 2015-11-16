Barney E. Smith, age 86, passed away on Nov. 16, 2015, at Crestview Health Care in Chadron, Neb., with his daughter, Renee Abold, at his side. Barney was a long time resident of Rushville, Neb., having made his home there and provided for his family for almost 60 years.

Barney was born in the village of Wood, S.D., on Feb. 25, 1929, as the only child of Henry and Ethyl (Diamond) Smith. While yet an infant he moved with his father to Naper, Neb., where he attended school until the age of 16. It was at this time that he met his future bride, Esther Jane Kortmeyer. They were married on Jan. 30, 1948. Barney is survived by his wife, Jane and three children, Ronald E. Smith, 66 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Renee E. Abold, 62 of Rushville, Neb.; and Rhonda E. Metcalf, 56 of Hay Springs, Neb. He was preceded in death by his son, Roy E. Smith in 1960.

There will be a service held at the Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Neb., at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2015 with Ron Smith officiating. Interment will be at the Abold Cemetery located on the Abold ranch north of Rushville, Neb.

“The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul.”

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.