Darryl Michael Fiss died in Palm Springs, Cali. on Sept. 25, 2015. He was survived by his cousins, Susanne Evans of Gordon, Neb., and Morris Evans, of Denver, Colo. His parents, Maxine M. Fiss and Lyle Fiss, and his only sibling, Logan R. Fiss, predeceased Darryl.

Darryl graduated from Rushville High School in 1967, attended Schaeffer Design School at Palo Alto, Cali., and Instituto de Allende (textiles) in obtaining certification and membership in the American Society of Interior Decorators (ASID). Darryl was President and CEO of D.M. Fiss Design, Ltd, and worked on many large, residential and commercial projects throughout his career, both in Denver and Palm Springs. He had an innate sense of color and design which was recognized by his peers and many clients over the years. All found him to be a charming, open, friendly and caring friend.

Darryl was the last, surviving direct descendant of Logan C. Musser, one of the original, instrumental western Nebraska pioneer figures. He was the first person in the state of Nebraska to owe the Federal Land Bank more than $1,000,000.00. He put together the U Cross, Fawn Lake and Star Ranches, at one time owning more than 150,000 acres in Sheridan and Cherry Counties. He also was the primary owner of the Union Bank of Rushville, Neb.. His daughter, Maxine Musser Fiss, was a debutant in New York, and Countess of Aksarben. She succeeded to the ownership of the Musser Mosler Cattle Company which controlled the ranches owned by the Musser-Fiss family.

Both Darryl and his brother, Logan R. Fiss, are interred in the Musser family plot in Rushville, Neb.