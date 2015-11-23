Graveside services for Arlene Blakeley of Hay Springs, Neb. will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015 at 11:00 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D. with Pastor Bob Duemig officiating.

Mrs. Blakeley passed away on Nov. 22, 2015 in Hay Springs, Neb.

Arlene was born on July 20, 1932 in Rural Sheridan County, Nebraska

She was 83

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary, P.O. Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs, Neb. is in charge of arrangements.