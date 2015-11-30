Graveside services for Joy S. Reed of Chadron, Neb. will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Paul Smith officiating.

Joy passed away on Nov. 29, 2015 at her home in Chadron.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1932 in Haywarden, Iowa.

She was 83.

