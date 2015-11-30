James J. Walters, 69, of Gordon, Neb., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, at his home. He was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Edward F. and Marian Lee (Rousey) Walters.

He grew up on a farm near Hemingford, attending rural schools. He spent 3 years attending St. Agnes Academy in Alliance, then transferring to Crawford and graduating there in 1963. He then attended UNL for one year, majoring in Engineering.

After working several ranch jobs, his life was dramatically changed when he was injured in a car accident in 1965. Following years of healing and rehabilitation and many small jobs, he became night security guard in Batesland, S.D. Upon his retirement, he moved to Gordon.

He enjoyed spending time visiting with family and friends. He was also an avid gun collector.

Survivors include his brothers, Mike (MaryAnn) of Gordon, Bill (Suz) of Omaha, Don (Phyllis) of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Tom (Geneice) of Marsland, and sisters MaryAnn (Dennis) Cahill of Battle Mountain, Nev., Veronica (Chuck) Miller of Minatare, and Dorothy (Dave) Kelley of Pharr, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Jeramy Walters.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 4, 2015, 10:30 am at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Neb. with burial in the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.