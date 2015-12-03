Chuck Cogdill

Funeral services for Charles Vernon Cogdill will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Chadron, Neb., on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, Chuck woke up a free man. Free of pain. Free of diabetes. Free of dialysis. Free to walk and run. Free to visit his friends and family who have gone to heaven before him.

Chuck was born on Oct. 7, 1939, at his grandparents’ home on Bordeaux Creek east of Chadron to John and Alta Mae Cogdill. He was the oldest of three sons, including Terry Ross and Rex John. He grew up on the family farm. He was also the oldest of many cousins and often the ringleader of their shenanigans. He loved his grandparents dearly and developed a love of playing cards with them. He attended the Locket School south of the family farm through the 8th grade.

While attending Chadron High, Chuck lived with his beloved Aunt Agnes and Uncle Lynn Bilyeau. He was a three-sport athlete, lettering in Football, Basketball, and Track. He was a member of the famous ’57 undefeated football team. He attended Chadron State College from 1957-1959 before enlisting in the US Army. While stationed in Germany for the final two years of his duty, he played on the Red Leg Dragoon’s football team, representing the Fourth Armored Division. He returned to Chadron State in 1962 and graduated in 1965 with this bachelor’s degree and 1969 with his master’s degree.

He married Mary Helen Metzger on Aug. 20, 1966, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Gordon, Neb. To this union five children were born: Jon David, William Raymond, Susan Helaine, Christine Marie, and Robert Joseph.

Chuck spent his career as a teacher, coach, principal, and activities director. In the family’s journeys through Hot Springs, S.D., Mountain View, Wyo., Rushville, Neb., Atkinson, Neb., Kemmerer Wyo., and Riverton, Wyo., he gathered many dear friends along the way. The family returned to Chadron, Neb., in 1998. He received the distinguished Service Award in 1996 and was presented the National Intercollegiate Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit in 1997. He retired in 2002. The Cogdill family received the Family Tree Award from the Chadron State Alumni Association in 2002. In 2006, he received the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Award.

Chuck was very proud of his five children who followed in his footsteps in education and coaching. He especially enjoyed cheering on his children and grandchildren in their many extra-curricular activities. If only he had a dollar for all the events he attended.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alta Mae Cogdill. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Helen (Chadron); brothers and Terry and Betty, and Rex and Shawn of Chadron and their families; children Jon and Stephanie (Chadron) and their children Laura and Ryan Higgins (Alliance, NE), Cooper and Willy; Bill and Mari Beth (Chadron) and their daughters Madison and Emma; Susan (Sartell, Minn.); Chris and Frank Bartlett and their sons Parker and Peyton (Glenrock, Wyo.); Bob (Riverton, Wyo.); great-grandchildren - Macy and Dawsyn (Alliance, Neb.); Uncle Bob Neely; Aunt Helen Westover; Uncle Lynn Bilyeu, and many dear cousins and extended family.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE.