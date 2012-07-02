Dr. Roger Ray Loose

Dr. Roger Ray Loose, 64, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, at his home.

Memorial services were Thurs., Sept. 8, at the Gulf Coast Seventh Day Adventist Church in Biloxi. Interment followed in the Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, 227-A First St., Wiggins, MS 39577.

