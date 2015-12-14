Elmer Holzberger
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Obituaries
- Read 1776 times
Memorial Services for Elmer Holzberger of Gordon will be held Saturday Dec. 19, 2015, 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, Neb.
Inurnment will be held in the Gordon Cemetery.
Elmer died Dec. 13, 2015, at Gordon Countryside Care. He was 90.
A memorial has been established for Grace Lutheran Church and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343
Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.
On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com