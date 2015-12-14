Memorial Services for Elmer Holzberger of Gordon will be held Saturday Dec. 19, 2015, 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, Neb.

Inurnment will be held in the Gordon Cemetery.

Elmer died Dec. 13, 2015, at Gordon Countryside Care. He was 90.

A memorial has been established for Grace Lutheran Church and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com