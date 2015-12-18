Elmer Edward Holzberger was born at the family farm 12 miles northwest of Gordon, Neb. on June 30, 1925 to Christian and Alvina (Kreger) Holzberger. He passed away Dec. 13, 2015 at Gordon Countryside Care where he resided two days less of one year.

Elmer attended Lone Pine, a one room country school through the 8th grade and graduated with the class of normal trainers from Gordon High School in 1943. He taught in Sheridan County rural schools for several years before he attended Chadron State College and received his Master’s Degree in Education in 1968. He taught in Pine Ridge, and then at Niobrara, Neb. where he met his wife, Norma Jean Larsen. They were married March 5, 1971 and resided in Gordon, where Elmer taught for 20 years, and retired May, 1991, after teaching 44 years. Elmer enjoyed selling sports tickets at Gordon High School and was honored for 40 years of service in 2010. He enjoyed being with the students and sports fans.

Elmer was baptized as an infant and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1940 and remained a faithful lifetime member. He enjoyed serving his church as one of the church organists for 64 years, beginning on the church pump organ during Lenten services when he was a junior at Gordon High School. He played faithfully through the years at Grace Lutheran Church, where they honored his retirement in April, 2011 with a special celebration. Elmer liked to share his musical talent and enjoyed filling in to play the pipe organ for the Gordon First Presbyterian Church.

Christmas was a favorite time in Elmer’s home to display his lighted Christmas villages, nativity scenes, and many other bright Christmas scenes, both inside and out.

Elmer and Jean enjoyed a guided tour to the European countries, of which Denmark and Southern Germany were the homeland of their grandparents. Trips in the United States took them to various states and places, including Hawaii, Alaska and Washington, D.C.

During the summer months they were occupied planting, working and enjoying their flower and vegetable gardens, which produced prize winning exhibits at the Sheridan County Fair.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Norma Jean of Gordon, Neb.; sister Ruth Oldenburg of Gordon, Neb.; a cousin and six nieces; sister-in-law Ardith Larsen of Niobrara, Neb.; three Larsen nieces and two Larsen nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Alvina Holzberger; brother Milbert (Edna Mae) Holzberger; brother-in-law, Bland Oldenburg; nephews, Kurt and Kerry Oldenburg; Larsen parents, George and Myrtle; brothers-in-law, Chris and Larry Larsen; and nephew, Larry Larsen.

Elmer spent the last year of his life at Gordon Countryside Care Home. The members of Elmer’s family are grateful to the entire staff of GCC for their loving kindness and compassionate care given Elmer and his family. Memorial Services were held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Travis Sherman officiating at Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, Neb. Burial was in the Gordon Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Grace Lutheran Church. Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlin-Pier Funeral Home, P.O. Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.