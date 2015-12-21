John Henry Curtis was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Denver, Colorado, to James H. and Josie J. (Eberle) Curtis. John passed away Dec. 15, 2015.

John was raised in the Sandhills of Nebraska, where he attended country school and later high school in Gordon, where he was active in high school rodeo.

He was very much a country boy, helping on the ranches his parents were working on, and spending most of his summers at Minor’s Camp south of Merriman, with his uncle Chet and Aunt Shirley Brownlow. He continued to work on various ranches in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana, during his adult life. He also participated in ranch rodeos. John enjoyed dancing and was a great two-stepper.

On Jan. 12, 1985, he married Pam Jansen and to this union three girls were born, Jessica Curtis-Morgan, Jamie Curtis-Lockhart and Jennifer Curtis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Josie J. Curtis, his Uncle Chet and Aunt Shirley Brownlow and various other Aunts and Uncles. John is survived by his daughters Jessica (Brian) Morgan of Black Hawk, S.D., Jamie (Jake) Lockhart of Riverton, WY and Jennifer Curtis of Crawford, Neb. and two grandchildren, Braylee and Kashtyn Lockhart, also two brothers, James D. (Gina) Curtis of Alliance, Jerry (Gwen) Curtis of Martin, S.D., two sisters, Jean A. Curtis and Jenett L. Curtis Ward, both of Gordon, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, 2:00 p.m. at the Chamberlain-Pier Chapel. Burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery. A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.