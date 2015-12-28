Marilyn Jean (Edgell) Lyon

Marilyn Jean Lyon (Edgell), age 81, died on Dec. 18, 2015 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Marilyn was born to Carlyle and Viola (Hagel) Edgell on Dec. 5, 1934 in Rushville, Neb. Marilyn attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. On October 1, 1961, Marilyn married Owen G. Lyon in Rushville and they enjoyed 54 years together. Owen could never forget their anniversary because it was on that same date Roger Maris hit his 61st home run setting a new home run record.

In 1966, Marilyn and Owen moved to Madison, Wisconsin where they raised two children, Jane (“Janie”) Lyon and Bruce Bull Lyon. In 1986, Marilyn and Owen moved to Isle of Palms, S.C., where Marilyn loved the beach and caring for her beloved cats.

She is preceded in death by her sister Maureen Pearl Karn and Maureen’s husband Peter Lawrence Karn.

She is survived by her husband Owen, her daughter Jane B. Lyon (Lionel Cassin) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and her son Bruce Bull Lyon (Kristin) of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren Ashley Zavala (Columbia, Mo.), Owen Bull Lyon, Henry Bull Lyon, and Lily Cassin; and nieces and nephews: Angela (Steve) Nash of Waunakee, Wis., Patrick (Connie) Karn of Rapid City, S.D., Teresa (Bill) Pembroke of Flower Mound, Texas, Christopher (Jeanie) Karn of Grand Island, Neb.; and Tobin (LeRae) Karn of Rapid City, S.D., Susan Lyon (Pueblo, CO), Stephanie Turner (Jefferson City, MO) and Sean Lyon (Berlin, Germany). A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or an animal rescue organization. Farewell Marilyn - we know you’re now resting at the most magical-looking beach, surrounded by kittens and one injured pelican.