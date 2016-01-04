After a brief illness, John T. Brice of Gordon, Neb. went to his heavenly home on Dec. 29, 2015 at the age of 64.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1951 in Rushville, Neb.; his parents were Ralph and Jo (Davis) Brice. As a youngster he grew up on various different ranches in the Sandhills area. He attended grade school in Valentine, Neb. and graduated from high school in Gordon, Neb. in 1969 and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1973.

On Jan. 6, 1973 he married Kristine Reutter, they lived in various places until they settled back in Gordon in 1977. In 1978 their son Brian was born and in 1982 their daughter Melissa. They lived in Gordon where John was manager of Magowan Grain, he served as an EMT on the rescue squad and was a reserve deputy sheriff for Sheridan County. He and his family moved to Jackson, Wyo. in 1994 where he was a Wyoming Highway patrolman for four years and then worked as manager of the FBO at the airport. They then moved to Rapid City, S.D. in 2003. Shortly after they moved they lost their son Brian in a car accident, at that time he dedicated his life to serving the Lord by ministering to people in need of inner healing. They moved back to Gordon, in 2013 to help take care of Kris’ dad and his wife. He continued to minister to people and truly believed that Jesus was the answer to everything. He enjoyed gardening and helping others.

Survivors include his wife Kris, daughter Melissa, Portland, Ore., father-in-law Robert Reutter, his wife Clara, Gordon, Neb., sister Dorothy Bruhn, Rapid City, S.D., brother Gene Brice, Hay Springs, Neb., two granddaughters Charlotte and Vivian, daughter-in law, Corri, E. Troy, Wis. Brother-in-laws Keith Reutter, wife Wanda of Bradenton, Fla. and Kenneth Reutter, wife Lorri, Gordon, Neb., numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held Jan. 2, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, Neb. Burial will be held in the Gordon Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Rapid City, S.D. at a later date.

A Memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.