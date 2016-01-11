Funeral services for Erwin L. Keim, 96, of Chadron, Neb. will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Erwin passed away on Jan. 8, 2016 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Erwin L. Keim was born in Bruning, Neb. on Sept. 21, 1919 to Franklin and Theresa Keim. Erwin traveled extensively before finally settling in Chadron where he lived for 60 years. Over the years Erwin held numerous jobs, farmed, raised livestock and was a supporting member of the community where is served as a volunteer sheriff posse. Erwin always did things his way.

Erwin married Carol E. Stalling in 1940. He is survived by his wife, four children, Erwin Keim Jr. (Helen), Jimmy (Betty) Keim, Phyllis Moseley, and Karen Rich. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as special friend of the family JoElla Kominek.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

