Jerry Wayne Jackson, 58, of Gordon, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2011, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on August 28, 1953, in Martin, South Dakota to Sonny and Donna Jackson. Jerry attended a Rural School in his early years of education and high school at Bennett County High School.

On November 6, 1976, Jerry married Nona in Martin. The couple lived at the Jack LaBranch Ranch near Tuthill where their two daughters, Melinda and Becky, were born. They later moved to the Bus Hanson farm where their third daughter, April, was born. Eventually, they moved into town where their fourth daughter, Brenda, was born. He worked various jobs before becoming a part of the Gordon-Rushville school district, where he worked for the last remaining years of his life.

Jerry enjoyed life. He faced many challenges head on and never gave up. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandson, Kaden. When Jerry’s illness made it impossible for him to be as active, he enjoyed sitting outside and listening to music and the Gordon-Rushville sports activities on the radio. During that time, he also enjoyed the many visits from friends and family. Jerry really enjoyed spending time with the staff and students at the High School.

Survivors include his wife, Nona, Gordon; 4 daughters, Melinda, Gordon, Becky, Rapid City, April (Troy Wright), Newcastle, Wyoming, and Brenda, Riverton; Grandson, Kaden, Gordon; his mother, Donna, Martin; two sisters, Peggy (Monty Fralick), Kathy (Dave Helvey), Kirby, Montana; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, in-laws, outlaws and special friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his dad, “Sonny,” and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation was Monday, September 19 at the Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, September 20 at the Gordon- Rushville High School Gymnasim, with Pastor Jason Hurd officiating. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetary.

Pallbears will be Greg Macumber, Gene Shedeed, Gary Eitler, Joel Nelson, Jack Wright, and Steve Ledgerwood.

The Family suggests that since Jerry spent a good part of his life involved with the Gordon-Rushville school system, they would like to have a memorial towards an electronic marque at the High School and a memorial to C.A.R.E for continued help with other family’s expenses due to cancer.

