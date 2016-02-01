Donna Bahner, 70, of Alamo, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2016, at the Amara Hospice in Edinburg, Texas, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 9, 1945, in Rushville, Nebraska, to Jack and Helen Noble.

Donna was raised on a ranch and knew a hard day’s work better than anyone. She always looked at life with a positive ‘rollup your sleeves’ attitude. She rode horseback 5 1/2 miles to attend her first eight years of school in Merriman, Nebraska. She graduated in 1964 with a class of 10. She loved volleyball and participated in many activities. She was the youngest of four children, Arthur Noble, Ione Garner (deceased), and Maxine Farmer.

Donna married Carlyle Young in May of 1966. This union was destined to last for 17 years, and she had two children from this marriage, Slate Young and Raven Young. In 1984 she met Larry Bahner and they became husband and wife on December 18, 1985. He brought in to her life three more children to love, Dawn Wieczorek, Robert Bahner and Amy Kirkpatrick.

She lived and worked in many places throughout her life. She was a nursing assistant in Nebraska, right out of high school, built computer component boards in Rapid City, S.D., owned and operated Young’s Lounge in Black Hawk, S.D., was an office manager for Scotvale Electric in Salt Lake City, Utah, and from here she retired in 2011. Donna loved to fish, work outside in her yard, read a good book, crochet and needlepoint. Throughout her life’s travels she made many friends with her open, loving, and humorous personality.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Helen Noble of Rushville, Neb., and her sister Ione Garner of York, Neb.

She is survived by her husband Larry Bahner of Alamo, Texas, her son Slate Young and wife Shaun of Cheyenne, Wyo., her daughter Dawn Wieczorek and husband Chris of Grand Rapids, Ohio, her daughter Raven Young of Rapid City, S.D., her son Robert Bahner of Cheyenne, Wyo., her daughter Amy Kirkpatrick and husband Kevin of Crofton, Md., and ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held Friday, January 29, 2016, at the Alamo Rose Trailer and R.V. Park main hall in Alamo, Texas. A memorial service will also be held Saturday February 6, 2016, at 3:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Neb.