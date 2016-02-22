Gordon John Harris was born August 16, 1937 in Sheridan County, Nebraska to John Phillip Harris and Alice Adel (Billeter) Harris. Gordon passed away February 16, 2016. He attended a number of elementary schools and graduated from Gordon High School in 1955. Gordon became a farmer upon graduation and farmed in the Gordon area for 10 years. In 1959 he was married to Danette Blankenbiller in Rushville, NE. To that union one son, Todd was born. They were later divorced. In 1965 he moved to Lincoln, NE to attend the University of Nebraska.

In 1967, Gordon worked a short time in eastern Nebraska then moved to Denver, Colorado where he began working for Coors Brewing Company. While in Denver, Gordon met Susan Marie Sackett of Riverton, WY. They were married August 30, 1969 at Golden, CO. Two sons were born to this union; Shawn Robert in 1973 and Brian Jeffrey in 1978. Gordon and Susan moved from Golden to Montrose, CO in 1974 and were transferred again by Coors in 1964 to Twin Falls, ID. Gordon worked 26 years for Coors. These years were the highlight of his working life because he always was a farmer and was able to work with farmers during his years with Coors. They were great years.

Gordon retired in 1993 but continued to work at several part time and full time jobs until 2002 when Susan and he began to travel more extensively. Gordon was Chapter Dad of Twin Falls Demolay and received the Legion of Honor degree. Susan and Gordon became members of the Twin Falls Good Sam “Bluebirds” Club. Gordon served as President of the chapter for two years. Then Gordon was elected as Idaho State Director of Good Sams and served four years in this position. He served as a Deacon and Ruling Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls. Gordon sang in the church choir and enjoyed being a part of the Barbershop chorus. He recently joined the Early Iron club. Gordon held an Extra Class Ham Radio license and a Private Pilot license. He began a lasting interest in model railroading the late 1980’s and was an officer in the Magic Valley Model Railroaders for several years.

Gordon is survived by his mother, and his sweet, lovable wife, Susan, three sons, Shaw (Jill), Brian (Waleea), Todd (Susan), two sisters, Janet Hess and Barbara (Lynn) Kennedy as well as many nieces and nephews. He also has six grandsons, Tyler, Alex, Kellan, Martin, Christopher and Joel, one step granddaughter, Arian and her son Bentley.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Phillip, one brother Marvin and his grandparents. Gordon loved the outdoors and especially, agriculture. He enjoyed every day of his life on this earth and had a common bond with those stewards of the land with which he worked. Nature’s living and growing things brought a special closeness between him and God.

A memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls and he was buried at Buhl Cemetery. Condolence may be sent to 466 Pace Dr, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.