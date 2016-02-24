Jason Daniel Gaspers, 34, of Summerville, S.C. died Friday, February 12, 2016. Jason was born July 26, 1981 in Gordon, Nebraska to Laura Haller McGrew and John (Doug) Gaspers. Jason was a Master Mason that enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his children.

Surviving are his parents, Laura (Harold) McGrew of Summerville, S.C., and John (Sandra) Gaspers of Moncks Corner, S.C.; two brothers, Josh (Christy) Gaspers of Meridian Miss., Jeff (Nicole) Gaspers of Goose Creek, S.C.; son, Kyle Gaspers; daughter, Nevaeh Sholar; nieces, Katie and Alyssa Gaspers; nephew, James Gaspers.

He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Bernard and Lila Haller of Gordon, Neb., Edward J Gaspers of Rushville, Neb. and Rita N Westover of Alliance, Neb.

Services were held February 17, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C.