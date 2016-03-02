Memorial services for Dorothy Jaggers of Hot Springs, SD will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska.

Mrs. Jaggers passed away on January 14, 2016 in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.