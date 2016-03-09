On March 5, 2016, Gleeh Ona Toof went to live with Our Heavenly Father and to be reunited with her husband, Ronald. Gleeh is survived by her children: Darwin, June, Candise and husband Jack, Ronald Jr., Vaughn and wife Tami. She is preceded in death by her daughter Jeanina and husband Ronald. Along with her children, Gleeh was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Gleeh was born on June 9, 1940 in Woodlake, Neb. to Claire and Kate Williams. She spent her early years of her life farming and then working in a number of different hospitality roles. Her last career was spending nearly 20 years serving people who lived in a nursing home. Gleeh was a favorite of people living in the nursing home and to the families of those living there. She always took a loving attitude to those she cared for and everyone knew that you never had to question that she had everyone’s best interest at heart. She was a tireless worker who cared for others more than she cared for herself.

Gleeh left an indelible imprint on many of her family and friends. Her world consisted of giving. Even when she had little to give, she would give to those in need. She was also fiercely loyal to her friends and family and no one had to question her devotions to others.

There are few people stronger willed than Gleeh. Whether she was right or wrong, she was always right. She did not back down from anyone or anything. Throughout her life Gleeh had to deal with many ailments. Partly due to her lovely stubbornness, her first and only surgery occurred on March 4, 2016.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She will be remembered and not forgotten. Her acts of kindness to those she loved touched many and are a reminder to give more than you receive. She devoted much of her last decade to reading God’s Word and devoting her life to Him. Her faith was strong and she did not doubt, nor was she afraid when her time came. She was loved deeply. We can’t believe she’s gone and we look forward to seeing her again.

Graveside memorial services were held Friday, March 11, 2016, 11:00 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Neb. The family suggests memorials to the Make A Wish Foundation in Kearney, Neb. and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.