Funeral Services for Bob New, 72, of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at the Extension Church in Whiteclay, Nebraska with David King, Larry Miller and Pastor Eric Sutton officiating. Burial will be at Extension Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday, March 11, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.

Robert John New was born on December 30, 1943 to John and Amelia New in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He passed away on March 7, 2016 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

He married wife Mary Ellen (Sager) on April 17, 1965. They had three children, Sons, Robert New Jr. (Rob) (Kelly); Steve New and granddaughter Emma and two step grandsons Nathaniel and Dominick McNair; Daughter Christy Assels and grandson Jonathon.

He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard from 1961 to 1976. He wore many hats while living in the Chadron area. He worked for both Sheridan and Dawes County Roads and also for the state. One of his favorite jobs was driving the school bus for the College and the High School Sports teams in Chadron.

He was a member of the (CMA) Christian Motorcycle Association and loved riding motorcycles until his health started to fail and was no longer able to ride.

Bob is survived by his wife and children as well as his Brothers, Dave New (Charlene) of Shingle Springs, Calif.; Dave New of Scottsbluff; Sister Bev New (Carleen) of Hay Springs.

He leaves to mourn many relatives and friends throughout the area. He also leaves behind his furry four legged and loyal friend and constant companion, his little pug Suzy Q.

God bless you Butch, you were loved and will be missed by us all.

A memorial has been established for the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) of Gordon. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

