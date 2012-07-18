Edmon Carl Eitler, 95, of Hay Springs, died Tuesday, July 17, 2012, at Crest View Care Center, Chadron, Nebraska.

He was born at home on the farm south of Hay Springs, on July 18, 1916, to Emma and Reinhardt Eitler. He was the youngest of four children, with his older siblings being Christine Crawford, Nona Kutschara, and Wilma Hunter.

He attended the Sandridge School until the 10th grade. Then in 1941, he joined the Army. Because of an accident, he received a medical discharge about four months later.

On January 1, 1944, Edmon married Deloris Lorraine Walth of Fairfax, South Dakota, and took her to live on his family’s farm with his mother. He later bought the family farm from his mother’s estate when she passed away in the early 1950’s. He farmed that land nearly all his life, until he retired in about 1997 and moved to 200 North 2nd Street in Hay Springs, where he spent nearly the rest of his life.

In the late 1960’s, he also operated a filling station on Main Street in Hay Springs for just a few short years.

Edmon was a hard-working man that worked many hours every day to keep his family farm going. He was also a dedicated family man who made sure to teach his two boys the value of hard work and the everyday operation of the farm. This left little time for extracurricular activities, but when he did have a little time, he loved to go fishing; and when the fish weren’t biting, he loved a good card game. One thing we all remember him for was his generous ways. He always had something to share or give us and didn’t hesitate to offer monetary support when needed.

Edmon is survived by his wife of 68 years Deloris Eitler, son Gary Eitler and his wife Nancy, and son Douglas E. Eitler and his wife Robin. Edmon is also survived by his sister Wilma Hunter, and his five grandchildren Douglas E. Eitler, Jr., Heather L. Rainwater and her husband Brian, and Tracy L. Garza and her husband Anthony, Casey J. Eitler, and April A. Eitler. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Armon Rainwater, McKenzie Rainwater, Ethan Rainwater, Richard Moeller, III, Mersades Garza, Marcus Garza, and Gracie Garza; his step great-grandchildren Brenna and Brooklyn Bailey; and his great-grandchildren Trenden Zlomkie, Kaley Eitler, Ryan Eitler, Douglas E. Eitler, III, Bo Eitler, Thomas Eitler, and Nickolai Eitler.

Funeral services were held on July 20, 2012, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska, with Pastor Michael Wittrock officiating. Burial was at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tracy Garza, Alvin Perry, Bill Perry, Rick Schneider, Randy Shipman, Dale Hunter, and Gary and Douglas Eitler.