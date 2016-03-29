Daniel George Bitner was born on May 28, 1930 in Gordon, Nebraska to parents Daniel Nevin Bitner, Jr and Trena Bitner, predeceased by sister Kathleen on 9-14-44. Dan was raised on the family farm raising produce and cattle and started riding horses at age six. He was one of the last real cowboys. He has a love of singing, he sang in the church choir at the Point Loma Presbyterian Church.

DGB attended Gordon Elementary and Gordon High School and graduated with honors in 1948. He enrolled at Nebraska Wesleyan in 1948 as a pre-med student for four years, graduating in 1952. DGB then attended the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1952 for four years, graduating in 1956 as one of the top twelve students and was selected as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha as a national medical scholastic honoree. He enlisted in the Naval Air Reserve in 1948 while attending college. His internship was at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Corona, Calif. for one year, transferring to the Guam Naval Hospital as staff ophthalmologist for two years.

In 1963, he started his private practice in San Diego while on the staff of Sharp Cabrillo, Scripps La Jolla, Scripps Mercy and on the faculty of UCSD as an assistant clinical professor. Dan’s practice was limited to retina and surgery from 1968 until he retired in 2010.

Dan is survived by his wife, Theresa Francis, and sons and daughters, Glenn (Chris), Kyle, Matthew, Courtney, Kristyn, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and predeceased by his son Lucas and step-children, Kerry and Mark.