Cathryn Janssen went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2016, with peace and grace at the ParkView Lodge in Rushville. She was born on May 6, 1931, in Rushville, Neb. to Fredrick and Faye (King) Schupbach. She graduated from Rushville High School in 1949. Cathryn was a very kind, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was known for her laughter that was full of happiness and contagious throughout the town.

Cathryn married Martin Janssen January 23, 1950, in Rushville NE. Cathyrn and Martin made their home in Rushville with their children Carolyn, Gary, Judy and Jim.

Cathryn was a very hard worker, she for many years was a Homemaker and then worked at various locations throughout Rushville including the Sheridan County Treasure Office, Ideal Market, Nebraskaland Motel and the Rushville Public School in the hot lunch program for many years.

Survivors include her two daughters Carolyn (Ron) Hoffman of Loveland, Colo. and Judy Knecht of Tuthill, S.D., her grandchildren, Chris and Cindy Knecht of Tuthill, S.D., Kathy and Al Robinson of Yankton, S.D., Nick Knecht of Tuthill, S.D., Greg Knecht of Tuthill, S.D., Kari and Bill Guddeck of Topsham, ME, Beth and Nathan Strauch of Littleton, Colo., Jodi and Erik Milton of Loveland, Colo., Jenny and Dan Mills of Scottsbluff, Neb. and Corinne and Jake Hare of Gordon, Neb., great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Martin, sons Gary and Jim, Mother Faye Barth, Step Father Hugo Barth, Father Fredrick Shupbach, Sisters Cleo and husband Lyle McConaughey and Bernice and husband Terry Shannon, and Brother Duane Schupbach.

Cathryn enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, with family get-togethers, dancing the night away, shopping ‘till you drop, and eating cherry crunch and Kit Kats. Her favorite times were full of laughter and having her kids and grandchildren around.

Vigil service was held Thursday, March 31, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Services were held Friday, April 1, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial was held at Fairview Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Rushville Volunteer Fire Department or Parkview Lodge in Rushville, donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.