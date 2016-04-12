Gladys Marie Jensen

On a Beautiful June day, in a small two room cabin on the Pine Ridge Reservation, Albert Hindes and Rosa Pittenger Hindes welcomed into this world the first of their fourteen children, Gladys Marie.

Gladys grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation until her eighth grade year, when she moved to Rushville, Nebraska to attend her high school years there.

In 1951 she met and married Jake Clift and to this union seven heavenly blessings were brought to this world.

In 1970, Gladys remarried to Delano Schroeder and to this union one heavenly blessing was brought to this world.

Then, on September 6, 1980, she married the love of her life, Harley Jensen. They lived on his farm in rural Rushville.

In 1991, Gladys and Harley bought a home in Hay Springs, and this was her residence until she was called back in to the loving hands of our Heavenly Father.

Gladys was a people person. In 1980, she achieved her dream of becoming an LPN, when she graduated from Western Iowa Tech.

After moving to Rushville, she wanted to continue her education, so she attended the Oglala Lakota College, where she received her RN degree in 1982.

With her degree, Gladys worked in many parts of the Panhandle. She worked for Gordon Memorial Hospital, Hemingford Care Center, the Rushville Nursing Home, at the Chadron Hospital as a hospice nurse, just to name a few.

If anyone knew Gladys, they knew that she couldn’t’ sit still for a second, from crocheting and knitting baby blankets, to quilting and sewing.

She was extremely active in the American Legion Auxiliary, and VFW Auxiliary, where she held various offices in both. She also would make the yearly Christmas goodie bags for the veterans at the veterans home in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

When Gladys finally decided to slow down a little, she became an integral part of the foster grandparent program. She volunteered at Head Start, and Noah’s Ark pre-school in Hay Springs.

Gladys’ greatest love, next to her family, was the Lord. She was very active in the Lutheran Church in Rushville, and Hay Springs. She helped with Vacation Bible School for both the Lutheran and Methodist Churches. If she wasn’t reading one of her many books, she was deeply studying the scriptures.

She is preceded in her walk to heaven by her parents, Albert and Rosa Hindes, her children: Timothy Clift, Mary Clift, and a beautiful set of fraternal twins. Her siblings: Margaret Hindes, Shirley Hindes, and Donald Hindes.

She leaves behind on this earth, her love Harley Jensen, her children: Robert (Pamela) Clift, Anthony (Sheree) Clift, Theresa (Ernest) Porter, and Bobbi Schroeder. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as 9 loving brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count.

Gladys Jensen was returned to the loving arms of Jesus on April 11, 2016. She will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives she has touched.

Eskimo Legend: Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pass through and shine down to let us know they are happy.

Those of who would like to come and pay their last respects can do so at the Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary on April 14, 2016 from 5-7 p.m. in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Interment will be private and we ask that only family attend.