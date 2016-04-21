Evelyn Marie (Furman) Vincent, 88, Rushville, NE, died Tuesday, April 19, 2016 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs, Neb.

Evelyn was born to Leo and Edith (Hart) Furman on April 7, 1928 on the ranch southeast of Rushville. She began her education at the country school near her home and later transferred to Rushville, where she completed her first two years of high school. She earned her high school diploma in Laramie, Wyo. and then went on to attend the University of Wyoming.

She met and soon married the love of her life, August Vincent, on December 1, 1947. To this union a son (Roger), and daughter (Maxine) were born. She worked beside August on the ranch until his death in 1990, she continued working on the ranch until her move to Pioneer Manor in 2015.

Evelyn had a love for cattle and all aspects of ranching. She also enjoyed hunting, listening to old western music, watching movies, reading and bird watching. Christmas and Halloween were her favorite holidays.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband August, parents: Leo and Edith; brothers: Lloyd, Lyle, Ira and Robert; sister, Amy and her husband, Henry Rath and their children Leo Wayne, Edith Ann and Amy Jo; son-in-law, Larry Watson; granddaughter Lisa American Horse, granddaughter-in-law, Kyla Vincent; and a host of other family members.

Survivors include: son, Roger (Carol) Vincent, Rushville; daughter Maxine (Donald) American Horse, Rushville; grandchildren: Clint Vincent, Rushville; Kristen (Dirk) Triplett, Miller, Neb.; Matt(Annie) Vincent, Hickman, Neb.; Vince Watson, Casper, Wyo.; James Watson, Graybull, Wyo.; Nick Watson, Clinton, NE; Donald American Horse, Jr, Rushville; step-granddaughters Deborah, Rapid City; Emily, Conn.; Dorothy, Wis.; Crystal, Scottsbluff; Sharon, Scottsbluff; nieces, nephews, numerous great grandchildren, and a life time of friends and neighbors.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Neb. A fellowship will follow at the Rushville American Legion.

A memorial has been established for the Rushville Public Library and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.