Kerri Mae Keller, 45, passed away tragically in a vehicle accident near Geneva, Wyo. on April 18, 2016. She was born in Gordon, Neb. on August 13, 1970 to Sid and Vicki Hale Keller.

Kerri went to school in Nebraska, Montana, Alaska, and finally in Grants Pass, Ore., where she graduated from high school. Sports was a huge part of her school life. She was all conference fast pitch softball and was awesome on the basketball court. After graduation, she played adult league softball in Montana and Wyoming for many years. She started riding horses at age 6 months, sitting on the saddle with her dad. At age two, she was on her own little pony, “Soxie”, on a cattle drive. Kerri loved animals and always had pets. They were her comfort. She was most at peace riding her horse “Joe” in the Greys. For an energy rush, she loved cutter racing with her partner, Scott Barber.

She had many interesting jobs in the service industry from Pennsylvania, Florida, Oregon, Utah and Montana. This wide range of experience prepared her for ownership of her biggest challenge and love – Hub’s Smokin Grill restaurant.

She had a heart to help others, not only in the Thayne community, but her entire life. She was always so very thankful and supportive of law enforcement, firefighters and the military. Through Hub’s restaurant, she had the ability and desire to help service organizations and others in need.

Her two sons were her pride and joy. Taylor Austin, father Lance Johannessen and Jessen David, father Matt Frericks. She loved her boys and was an awesome mom.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Ray and Callona Keller, Clinton and Lorraine Hale and Aunt Billie Lefler. She is survived by sons Taylor and Jessen, mother Vicki (Ralph) Northey and father Sid (Adrienne) Keller, brother Casey Joe Keller, step-brothers Paul Cooney and Duane (Cari) Paige, step-sisters Trina Levesque and Kim Anzelone. Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews were also a part of her life.

A Celebration of Kerri’s Life will be on Saturday April 23, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. at Schwab Funeral Home in Thayne, Wyo. Schwab Mortuary and Crematorium is in charge. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Kerri’s memory to Thayne Volunteer Fire Department, Lucky’s Place (dog and cat rescue) or donor’s choice of local community organizations.