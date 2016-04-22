Helen Irene Westover, 98, of Ashby, died Tuesday, April 19, at her home in rural Cherry County.

She was born May 26, 1917, at the Gourley Ranch in rural Cherry County, to Roy and Nellie Dille. As a young girl she grew up with her parents and siblings on a ranch approximately 5 miles east of her grandparents place where she was born. She was educated in rural schools for the elementary grades and graduated from Rushville High School in 1934. During those years one of her favorite activities was roller skating in the basement of the old theater in Rushville.

On May 16, 1935, she married Cal Westover in Alliance, Neb. The couple worked at the Spade Ranch and then at the Card-Adams Registered Hereford Ranch before moving to her current home in 1943, approximately 4 miles west of where she was born. Except for her time in high school, her entire 98 years were spent within a radius of 20 miles of the place she was born.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution from 1989 to the present. Irene thoroughly enjoyed going to the monthly meetings as long as she was able. Researching family history was a passion of hers. Other things she enjoyed were woodworking, painting, crocheting, sewing, dancing, and she was an avid reader. Her yard and garden were well known in the family and the community for their beauty. She shared seeds with many of her neighbors and relatives.

After accepting Christ as her Savior as a young girl, Irene made a public proclamation of her faith through baptism at Pleasant Point Community Church on April 13, 1986. She enjoyed attending Sunday School and church where she was able to visit with all of her area friends.

Survivors include children: Corena (Bill) Ahrens of Chadron, Joe (Abbie) Westover of Ashby, Nellie (Ron) Johnson of Black Hawk, S.D., and Roy (Jolyne) of Ashby; sisters Alta Merrill of Gordon, and Daisy Adkison of Temecula, Calif. She has 21 living grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cal, her parents, one sister, one brother, one grandson, and one granddaughter.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 25, at Pleasant Point Community Church, with Pastor Bob Townsend officiating. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to D.A.R. and Pleasant Point Community Church in lieu of flowers.