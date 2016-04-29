Memorial services for Joy Isham, also known as Eleanor Joy (Norman) Isham will be held at the Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron, 450 Bordeaux St on Thursday, May 5, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. with Father John Adams and Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

Joy passed away on April 27, 2016 in Lonetree, Colorado with many of her family standing by her side. She was born October 26, 1926 to Harry and LaRue Norman.

Memorial donations may be made to the Joy Isham Fund for the Grace Episcopal Church. Donations may be sent to the First National Bank in Gordon, PO Box 290, Gordon, NE 69343.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.