Margaret E. Diercks

Margaret Eloise Diercks passed away on April 16, 2016 at Countryside Care in Gordon, Nebraska.

She was born on May 1, 1927 to William and Louise (Franck) Diercks at Hay Springs, Nebraska. Margaret was the first baby girl born in the hospital in Hay Springs. The nurses called her a “him” until her parents got her named. The hospital was new and located across the street from the Catholic Church and later became Dr. Foley’s Veterinary Clinic

She attended schools in Hay Springs and graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1945. After graduation she attended Blair Business College in Colorado Springs, CO. She could look out of her dorm window and see Pikes Peak. She worked at the Northwestern State Bank in Hay Springs and at the Gordon Sale Barn until 1954 when she moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming and worked for GAB Insurance Company. She moved to Gordon in 1991.

In 1960 Margaret and her mother made a trip to Germany to visit Louise and William’s homeland. This trip was a highlight in her life. She also made a trip to Guatamela to visit her niece, Connie, who was in the Peace Corps at the time.

Margaret never married or had children, but always called her nieces and nephews “her kids”. She is survived by two nephews, Ross Diercks of Lusk, Wyoming and Rod Diercks of Crete, Nebraska and two nieces, Connie Diercks of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Linda Semrad of Parsons, Kansas. She is also survived by six great nephews, Erik Semrad, Detlef Diercks, Marcus Diercks, Will Diercks, Brooks Kaltenheuser, and Morgan Pontiff and two great nieces, Dyann Diercks and Kira Pontiff. Also, by two great-great nephews, Kyler Semrad and Brayden Semrad.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Franck D. Diercks and Willliam L. Diercks and her nephew Roger F. Diercks.

Margaret will be missed by her caretakers at Countryside Care. She always had a quick wit and about her and always told everyone that she was being spoiled. While she was able she would walk the halls and brighten everyone’s day.

She has been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1952.

Cremation will take place and a family graveside memorial service at the Hay Springs Cemetery will be held at a later time. Chamberlain - Drabbels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Gordon Memorial Hospital Foundation for the betterment of Gordon Countryside Care. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.