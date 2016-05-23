Derby-William (Bill) Harris Scott, M.D., 75, of Derby Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2016. He was born on January 11, 1941 in Chadron Nebraska to Orie Harris and Helen Barbara Vondra Scott. He graduated from Hay Springs High School in Hay Springs Nebraska, having developed a strong work ethic growing up on a farm as the only son.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology and chemistry from Chadron State Teachers College and his medical degree from the University of Utah, School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also completed a two-year internship and residency at the University of Utah Medical Center and cardiac fellowships at the University of Utah Medical Center and the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. Between the two fellowships, he served in the United Stated Air Force, completing a three-year tour of duty in Misawa, Japan. Dr. Scott came to Wichita in 1973 at the invitation of President and CEO of St Joseph Medical Center Mother Mary Anne McNamara. He served as Director of St Joseph’s Cardiovascular Services to finalize development of the department.

Dr. Scott helped to establish as heart catheterization, echocardiography, stress testing, nuclear cardiology, cardiac rehabilitation and coronary “step-down” unit at St Joseph Medical Center. He had a passion for teaching and served as Volunteer Clinical Assistant Professor Internal Medicine Department at the University Of Kansas School Of Medicine from 1977 to 2002, specifically educating residents at St Joseph Family Practice in many aspects of cardiac disease. He lectured to medical professionals over the years on the subjects of congestive heart failure, coronary spasm, and cholesterol and electrolyte management. He also developed a successful private practice as a solo practitioner in cardiology and general internal medicine services until his retirement in 2007.

He then volunteered his time at a free-clinic in Wichita Kansas. When he was not at the hospital or office he could be found in his beloved numerous vegetable gardens and orchards. He used an organic method long before it became mainstream. He routinely grew far more produce than he could consume for the love of watching things grow and surprising others with the fruit of his labors. He was also an avid photographer. This passion was fed during his service in Japan where he bought the first of many cameras; he began shooting pictures at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo Japan and never looked back. His favorite subject was nature but family and friends attest to the many candid and posed shots he took of them. He also loved reading, hiking, Dutch- oven cooking, hunting and travel. He wore a bright smile on his face, had a quick hand to help those in need, and a true love of others, whether stranger or long-time friend.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Orie Harris and Helen Barbara (Vondra) Scott; sister and brother-in-law Helen Jane and Billie Kayton; infant granddaughters Hannah Nanieve and Anna Lynn Scott and in-laws Robert Henry and Marcia Pierce Mahn Frech. He is survived by his wife Mary Catherine (Frech) Scott; daughter Carolyn Bailey (Bret) of Fruit Heights, Utah; daughter Suzanne Hooper (Larry) of Springville, Utah; son William Jared Scott.(Heather) of Greenwood Village, Colorado; daughter Christine McDonald (Taylor) of Fort Morgan, Colorado; daughter Jenilynn Frizell (Duane) of Henderson, Nevada; first wife and the mother of his children Lynn Clark Callister (Dick) of Provo, Utah; 25 grandchildren, and a niece and 2 nephews-- all in Nebraska.

Visitation will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Friday, May 27, 2016 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., located at 2300 N Buckner, Derby, KS. A Memorial Service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saturday, May 28, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. located at 1409 S Rock Road, Derby, KS. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Wichita Kansas in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests you send donations to charities that support Bill’s personal and professional passions: Sedgwick County Extension Office: Master Gardener Program 7001 W. 21st Street N. Wichita, Ks 67205; Sedgwick County Extension Office: 4H Photography Program 7001 W. 21st Street N. Wichita, Ks 67205; American Heart Association, Wichita KS Chapter 1861 N Rock Road Suite 380 Wichita KS, 67206.

View tributes at www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.