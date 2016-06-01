Memorial services for Donna Harris Moore are being held on June 4, 2016, at 10:30 a.m., at the Crawford Community Building in Crawford with Pastor Peter Bertram. Private family interment will follow the service.

On May 28th, Donna Harris Moore went to her eternal rest with her beloved Savior after complications following heart surgery. She was born to Bruce and June (Reid) Morris on August 9, 1933, and graduated from Gordon High School. She attended Chadron Normal School and taught school in country schools in the Gordon area.

She married Gene Harris on December 24, 1954, and three children were born to this union: Roger Lee, Michael Eugene and Linda Kay. Donna worked as a sales clerk until the family moved to Chadron, Nebraska in 1973.

Following Gene’s death in 1978, Donna continued to live in Chadron where she worked at a local bank and met David Moore from Crawford, Nebraska. The couple married on February 14, 1984, and lived on Dave’s farm near Crawford.

Following the move to Crawford, Donna continued to work as a bank teller and devoted considerable time to various voluntary activities including the Post Playhouse, RSV, tourism, Blood Mobile, her church and visiting the nursing home. Even after health challenges, she continued to devote her energies to helping others and in 2014, she was recognized as the Outstanding Volunteer for the State of Nebraska by the Governor’s wife.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Marilyn Zlomke and Shirley Rasmussen and brother-in-law Bill Rasmussen and a young brother, Larry. She is survived by her husband, Dave; children, Roger and Julie Harris of Beatrice, Nebraska, Mike and Laurie Harris of Chadron, Nebraska, and Linda and Joel Smith of McCook, Nebraska; sisters, Sandra and Rex Kollmorgan of Toledo, Ohio, Lenore and Ted Kayton of Holdrege, Nebraska, and Carol Metzger of Gordon, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Ray and Barb Zlomke of Batesland, South Dakota, and Jack and Georgia Harris of Rapid City, South Dakota. She is also blessed and survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, aunts and uncles and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

A memorial has been established for the Fort Robinson Post Playhouse. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.