Funeral services for Deloris J. Clutter of Eaton, Colorado will be held on Monday, June 13, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs, Neb., with Father Joseph Joseph officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs City Cemetery.

Mrs. Clutter passed away on June 7, 2016, in Gillette, Wyo.

Deloris was born on Dec. 5, 1932 in Seneca, Neb.

She was 83.

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.