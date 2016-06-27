Funeral services for Betty Scherbarth were held on Sat., June 25, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Allan Wierschke officiating. Burial was at the Hay Springs Cemetery. Visitation was on Friday, June 24, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Betty Glee Scherbarth was born on May 28, 1931, to William and Genevieve Glee in Morrill, Neb. She passed away on June 22, 2016, at 85 years young.

She spent her childhood living in Morrill, graduating from Liberty High School in 1949. She attended summer school at Chadron State College to become a teacher. Her first job was teaching in Mammer country school in Sheridan County.

Betty married Warren Scherbarth on Sept. 23, 1950, in Torrington, Wyo. While in Wyoming, Warren worked for the sugar factory and Robert was born. Later on, they moved to the Hay Springs area working for neighborhood farms. Finally settling west of Hay Springs on the home place where they raised their family and Warren resides today.

Betty worked hard raising a garden, sewing and cooking for her family. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. Sundays were spent going to church and company for dinner. She enjoyed many Ladies Aide meetings with her friends at church. She also loved to listen to the Sunday school children singing.

Betty loved all her grandchildren, playing many numerous games ‘til both were exhausted. She served each one a special quilt for their graduation from high school. Later on, great grandchildren came and a special bond was formed.

Betty’s survivors include: her husband, Warren still living at home, children, Robert (Nancy) Scherbarth of Alliance, Neb., Suzan (Stuart) Smith of Lincoln, Neb., Stephen Scherbarth of Aurora, Colo., Brian Scherbarth of Casper, Wyo., Janene (Norman) Odell of Alliance, Neb., Craig (Cheryl) Scherbarth of Elsie, Neb.; brother, Charles Glee of Englewood, Colo.; 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert and Wayne, and a grandson Brady Odell.

