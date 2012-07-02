Jodine A. Peters, 79, died Saturday, September 17, 2011, at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska.

Jodine was born on June 26, 1932, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alliance to Joseph and Loretta Collins McNertney. She attended and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. She was a devoted member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Jodine loved anything to do with music and excelled at playing the piano, the organ and the accordion.

On January 3, 1953, she married the love of her entire life, Philip Bradley Peters I of Hay Springs, Nebraska. To this union, six children were born. Together they spent many years working hard on the family farm/ranch, later moving to Alliance where Jodine continued as a homemaker. In 1981, they moved to Ocala, Florida where they spent 20 years working and playing in the sun. After Brad’s unexpected death in 2002, Jodine moved back to Alliance to be closer to her family. She enjoyed working in her yard, going to church, and being with her kids and grandkids.

Jodine is survived by her children: Thomas Joy (Jan) Peters of Greeley, Colorado, Philip Bradley II (Chris) Peters of Custer, South Dakota, Julia Anne Peters of Fort Collins, Colorado, Jodell Marie Olson of Centennial, Colorado, and Michael Patrick Peters of Denver, Colorado, and 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, and a son.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 22, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Lou Nollette officiating. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Wake services will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2011 at 7:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, it was Jodine’s wish that donations be made to the St. Agnes Academy Foundation or of the donor’s choice.

