Jack Zickefoose, 80, passed away July 4, 2016, at his home in Hyannis, Neb. Jack was born to Vernon and Georgia (Schufeldt) Zickefoose in Hyannis, Neb. on Nov. 4, 1935.

As a young boy, Jack attended various grade schools in the Rushville and Hyannis areas. His mom and stepdad, Weldon “Tiny” Crumroy, worked at the Modisett and later north of Rushville. Upon Tiny’s death, the family moved back to the Hyannis area to be with relatives. Jack worked many odd jobs while he was growing up. He attended high school at Hyannis, graduating in 1954. He was a member on the State qualifying basketball team, 1952-53, as well as the first Hyannis football team, 1953-54.

Jack married Glenda Kay Powles of Bingham on Oct. 4, 1958. To this union two daughters were born, Kayla Rae and Nancy Lea.

Jack worked 25 years for Lowe Cattle Co., until headin’ out on his own in 1982. He ranched on the Old Scott Place and the Copsey-Brittan, both south of Bingham. Upon retirement, Jack and Kay bought his present home in Hyannis.

Jack married Sandra (Castle) Hamilton on May 31, 2008.

Jack was a hard worker. He also enjoyed working with teams of horses, spending time with his girls and grandkids, basketball, team roping, hunting, fishing and “winning” at cards.

Survivors include his wife Sandra; daughters Kayla (Mike) Wintz, Bingham, Neb. and Nancy (Doug) Stevens, Hyannis, Neb. his grandchildren, Glenda Jones (Matt Churchill), Culpepper, Va.; Jacklyn (Eric) Stevens Rosenberg, Omaha, Neb.; Craig Jones (Jenny Niles), Kearney, Neb.; and Tarry Stevens, Hyannis, Neb. and his great-grandchildren, Rawley, Taylor and Sawyer Churchill and Barrett Jones. Jack is also survived by his brothers Giles (Cleo) Zickefoose, Billings, Mont.; Bob (Stella) Zickefoose, Billings, Mont.; Gary Wayne (Gail) Zickefoose, Keizer, Ore.; brother-in-law Gary Powles, Bingham, Neb.; sisters Jeanne (Gene) Davis, Hyannis, Neb.; Carolynn (Larry) Henderson, Whitman, Neb.; Marilynn (Jerry) Olson, Sparks, Nev., his step-children, Charlie (Dana) Hamilton, Ellsworth, Neb.; Cindy (Craig) Benson, Plattsmouth, Neb.; Mark (Laura) Hamilton, Sterling, Colo.; Melanie (Mike) Hotz, Cheyenne, Wyo.; Cherry (Shawn) Felkins, Martin, S.D.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and family friends Mose and Merla Hebbert.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Kay Zickefoose; Billy Dean Zickefoose, Jack’s full brother who died at the age of 15 months; his parents; father and mother-in-law, Glen and Ioma Powles, his sister, Judy Crumroy Powles, and his brother, VR Zickefoose.

Funeral services will be held Sat., July 9th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bingham Lutheran Church, Bingham Neb. Burial to follow at the Bingham Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Bingham Cemetery, the Grant County Rescue Service-Hyannis or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home of Alliance, Neb. is in charge of arrangements.