Daniel George Bitner

Daniel passed away peacefully at home on March 22. He was raised on the family farm in Gordon, Neb. where he attended Gordon Elementary and High School graduating with honors in 1948. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1952 and attended the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha graduating in 1956. He was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, as a national medical scholastic honoree. Dan enlisted in the Naval Air Reserve while attending college and completed his internship at the US Naval Hospital in Corona, Calif.

He served at the Guam Naval Hospital as a staff ophthalmologist for two years. In 1963, he started his private practice in ophthalmology in San Diego and from 1968 until he retired in 2010 limited his practice to the retina and retinal surgery. Dan is survived by his wife, Theresa Francis, sons and daughters, Glenn(Chris), Kyle, Courtney(Toby), Matthew, Kristyn, grandchildren Kelly(Arron) and Grant(Jana) and great grandchildren, and predeceased by his son Lucas and step-children Kerry and Mark. Graveside service and interment in Gordon, Neb. at the Gordon City Cemetery on Aug. 1, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow at the Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dan’s memory to the Scholastic Fund c/o Jeff Johnson, Columbus Bank PO Box 98, Columbus, Neb. 68601.