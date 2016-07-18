Irvin Neil Moffitt, 68, of Martin, S.D. died Wednesday, July 13, 2016, at the Bennett County Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born May 28, 1948, in Gordon, Neb. to Neil and Ethel Moffitt. As a young man he lived with his family on the farm southwest of Martin, by the Sandhills. He attended Little White River School for his grade school years and graduated from Bennett County High School in 1966. He then attended Abingdon Technical School in Abingdon, Va. receiving a degree in Auto Body. Irvin then returned home to help his ailing father and was drafted into the US Army on July 23, 1968. He served his country proud during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on July 23, 1970.

On October 17, 1970, he married Cecilia (Tootie) Hein at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin, S.D. They made their home in Martin for the remainder of his life.

Irvin provided for his family by working for several businesses throughout the years in and around the Martin area. Those businesses included: Larry’s Standard, Louie’s Station, Mueller Feed, Bennett County CO-OP for 20 years, State of South Dakota Road Department, Bennett County High School as a Welding Instructor, R & L Repair and the City of Martin. He was also a member of the Legion Post 240 for 46 years.

Irvin was diagnosed with MS in 1999 and struggled with this disease but did not let it slow him down. He was also diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Irvin continued to work up until he was admitted to the hospital. His work ethic was something to be proud of.

Irvin enjoyed his 10 grandchildren, shooting, reloading and collecting guns and old cars and trucks. He also could fix anything and would always help out someone in need. Irvin never met a stranger. Irv would go for a loaf of bread and not return for hours. He would simply say, “there was a heck of a line at the grocery store”. He truly enjoyed visiting with people.

Survivors include: his wife, Cecilia (Tootie) Moffitt of Martin, S.D., son, Bill (Crystal) Moffitt of Rapid City, S.D., daughter, Eva (Jerod) Petersen of Gordon, Neb., son, Tom (Justina) Moffitt of Rapid City, S.D. and sister, Ruth Easterly of Bristol, Va. Ten grandchildren: Jordon Bakley (Noelle Risse), Laney Moffitt, Willie Moffitt, Jacey Moffitt, Miranda Petersen, Madison Petersen, Ace Hahn, Leia Moffitt, Kingston Moffitt and Jaxyn Moffitt. Two nephews: Neil Easterly and Bob Easterly of Bristol, Va. and many cousins and special family friends. Irvin was preceded in death by his father Neil Moffitt and mother Ethel Moffitt.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2016, at the old American Legion in Martin, S.D. Inurnment to follow at the Martin Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors.

A memorial has been established to C.H.A.R.T which is a local organization that offers support to people in the Bennett County area affected by this terrible disease called cancer. Donations may be sent in care of Bennett County Funeral Service PO Box 65 Martin, S.D. 57551.