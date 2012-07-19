Mae LaVerle Kimball, age 86, died at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney on Sunday, July 15, 2012. She was born at home in Eli, Nebraska on February 26, 1926, to Clarence and Bula Irene (Zerlein) Spence. May attended school through the 8th grade, but later completed her GED, so she could earn her LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse Degree).

On November 11, 1945, she was united in marriage to Everett Kimball at Rushville, Neb. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2001. Mae moved to Cambridge to be close to family. Mae had lived in Idaho for several years.

Mae worked as an LPN at the Gordon Memorial Hospital and later at the Cambridge Manor. May was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Rushville. She enjoyed quilting and has quilts for family across the United States.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Everett; a son: Robert; a twin brother in infancy: Ray; and three other brothers: Gerald; Cecil; and Leslie.

Survivors include her two daughters: Irene and husband Mark Cohen of Twin Falls, Idaho; Carla Tann of Cambridge, Neb.; three sons: Melvin and wife Rene of Bartley, Neb., Richard and wife Gloria of Oxford, Neb. and Edwin of Boise, Idaho; 27 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Inurnment will take place at a date in the future at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Memorials may be left in Mae’s name at the Lockenour-Jones Mortuary in Cambridge, Nebraska to the American Legion Auxiliary designated to the Veteran’s Care.

Friends may leave on-line condolences at lockenour.com.