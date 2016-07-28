Marcia Kay (Moran) Elder, 53, of Kearney, Neb. passed away on July 27, 2016, surrounded by members of her family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2016, at the Kearney First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Alan Davis will officiate. A private family interment will take place at Kearney Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.

Marcia was born on March 11, 1963, at the Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia, Kan. to Richard and Donna Moran. She spent her youth in Emporia, Kan., Topeka, Kan., Hastings, Neb., and Gordon, Neb. Upon graduating from Gordon High School, she obtained a degree from the Stenotype Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D.

She was united in marriage to James D. Elder on July 21, 1984, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Gordon, Neb. and they continued to live in Gordon for a number of years. Marcia’s loving and witty personality combined with her dedication brought happiness to everyone she worked with during her life. During Marcia and Jim’s time in Gordon, she was employed at the Gordon Journal, and the Gordon Memorial Hospital.

Marcia and Jim moved to Sheldon, Iowa in 1989 to pursue career changes and it was while they were in Sheldon where they were blessed with two exceptional children, Eric and Haley. Marcia worked at the Northwest Iowa Hospital in Sheldon until the family moved to Kearney, Neb. in 2001 where she was employed with Good Samaritan Hospital and the Heartland Surgery Center.

Marcia is survived by her son, Eric daughter Haley, mother Donna Moran of Kearney, Neb., mother-in-law Maxine Elder of Milbank, S.D. (formerly of Clinton, Neb.), brother Mike Moran of Omaha, Neb., sister Michelle Bruns of Whiteclay, Neb., sister Melanie Paul of Gordon, Neb., sister-in-law Cheryl Matthes and her husband Rick of Lincoln, Neb., sister-in-law Karen Dyke of Denver, Colo., sister-in-law Janet Zuver and her husband Leland of LaBolt, S.D., brother-in-law Bo Elder and his wife Renee of Blue Ridge, Texas, many nieces and nephews, and her two beloved dogs, Milo and Mowgli.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Elder, and her father, Richard Moran.

Memorials are suggested to Aseracare Hospice or the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.