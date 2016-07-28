Boyd Joseph Baldauf transitioned to heaven July 20, 2016, in Pueblo, Colo.

Baldauf was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1926. After growing up on a farm in Clinton, Neb., he enlisted in the Army Air Corps at 17 years old and left home before high school graduation. He wanted to fly airplanes and saw the military as an opportunity to make his dream come true and serve his country. He did get to fly, but instead of becoming a pilot, he was a flight engineer on B-24 and P-47 planes. His 50 years of military service included active and reserve duty. Upon retirement, he continued to serve as liaison officer for the Air Force and Coast Guard Academies. He said the foundation of his life was duty, honor and love for his country.

Baldauf completed his bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in science and education. His love of teaching was second only to his love of children. He was a high school teacher, assistant principal, principal, and college professor. He served developmentally disabled children for 30 years at Ridge State Home and Training School in Denver and at various locations in Pueblo.

Baldauf loved to travel seeing the world and visited various countries throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren on motor home trips around the United States, from east to west coasts and Canada to Mexico.

He remained connected to his farming roots and always had a backyard garden. He would spend hours working in his yard, and he loved the outdoors. Space exploration was also a passion for him, and he met every American who walked on the moon.

Col. Baldauf was a lifetime member of the Air Force Association, National Education Association, Reserve Officers Association, the American Legion and other professional and service organizations. He was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. Pius X Catholic parishes.

He is survived by his wife Ethyl, six children, one brother, five sisters, many in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Baldauf’s motivated work ethic took him from a ‘poor country boy’ to an honored military colonel and respected educator. His hard work provided countless opportunities for his children, grandchildren and generations to come.

Mass of resurrection will be Tuesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Pueblo, Colo. He requested the service for him be those things his loved ones remember in their hearts and that a prayer be offered for him.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pueblo Historical Aircraft Society (PHAS), 31001 Magnuson Ave, Pueblo, Colo. 81001.