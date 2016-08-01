Nov 15, 1977 – Jul 31, 2016

Omaha, Neb. - Kevin L. Dean passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by grandparents: Peggy Lissolo, Stevie Lissolo, Robert and Betty Dean. Survived by wife, Erin Dean; children, Reagan and Ryleigh; mother, Janet Tomasello (Mark); father, Bob Dean (Cindy); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Jessie Cave; grandfather, Leonard Lissolo; brother, Kelly Dean; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matthew and Lisa Cave; loving dog, Camo; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 3rd, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler’s Bel Air Chapel, 12100 W. Center Rd. The memorial service is Thursday, Aug. 4th at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 10th & William Streets in Omaha. Memorials are suggested to Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

