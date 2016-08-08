Funeral services for Hannah Hollibaugh of Austin, Texas will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, Neb. with Pastor Allan Wierschke officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Hannah Rachel Hollibaugh of Austin, Texas (formerly of Lincoln, Neb.), was born on Dec., 24 1987, in Farmington, N.M. Her doctors had assured her parents that her due date was not—as originally set—on Christmas Day of that year, but rather a whole month later. Hannah’s parents were given the go-ahead to travel and so were visiting family in New Mexico when Hannah was born near her original due date, full-term. Only hours after her ‘surprise’ delivery, Hannah was sent home, tucked into a colorful Christmas stocking. She was the best Christmas present her family ever received. On Jan. 10, 1988, Hannah was born again by water and the Word in Holy Baptism.

Hannah died on July 28, 2016. She was 28.

Mourning her death are her parents, Rev. Karl and Dr. Becky Hollibaugh; daughter Kamiela; siblings Nathaniel, Leah, and Josiah; fiancee Hunter Cahalan; grandparents Kenneth Hollibaugh and Dick and Vici Merrill; great grandmother Alta Merrill; also Korey Burden and many aunts, uncles and family. She is also remembered fondly by her many friends, coworkers and customers on Austin’s 6th Street and at the Big Bang Bar, where she was general manager and bartender. Hannah was preceded in death by her dearly loved grandmother, RoseMary Hollibaugh, and her cousin, Travis Pieper.

She will be remembered for her loving feistiness, her excellent work ethic, her joie de vivre, and for her artistic talents.

A memorial fund has been established for her daughter Kamiela. Memorials may be sent to Security First Bank, 231 North Main St, Hay Springs, Neb. 69347.

Food and fellowship at Walgren Lake after the service.

All of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. —Galatians 3:27

“Hoc est verum: Wir sind alle Bettler.” — Martin Luther

(This is true: We are all beggars.)

