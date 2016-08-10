Torrington, Wyo. Henry "Hank" Rabeler, Jr., 94, passed away at his home in Rushville, Neb. on June 21, 2016. Grave side memorial services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, at 2 p.m. at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington with Father Ray Moss officiating. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall in Torrington. Colyer Funeral Home is assisting the family.