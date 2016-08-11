In late November of 1920, a little girl was born to Jonathon and Gladys Timmons in the little panhandle town of Kilgore, Neb. The exact date was Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1920. The Timmons named their first and only child Margaret Esther Timmons. Her early years were spend in and around the Kilgore, Neb. area. When she reached school age her parents enrolled her in the Crookston/Kilgore public schools. She attended grade school in Crookston/Kilgore schools until the age of 9, when she and her mother moved to Gordon, Neb. where her mother was hired to manage the Gordon Cafe, which was located where the present day True Vale store is located. After Margaret completed the 8th grade at the old Westward School on 2nd and Maverick streets in Gordon, she entered Gordon High School in the fall of 1935 and graduated from GHS in 1939. While attending high school she would often walk to her mother’s cafe and help with serving noon meals. From her earliest days, Margaret learned to work and proved to be one of the hardest workers Gordon has ever known. In the early 40’s, while working in the Gordon area, Margaret met and began dating Leo E. Taylor. Not long after their courtship began, Leo was drafted into the military and interestingly, Leo and Margaret were eventually married in Phoenix City, Ala., just across the Chattahoochee River from Columbus, Ga. Leo was in Alabama completing his paratrooper training during World War II. Following the war, the Taylors moved back to Gordon and remained in the Gordon area for the rest of their lives. In 1947, Margaret, along with Leo joined the Presbyterian Church and the two remained active and supportive members for the rest of their lives. Soon there after, Leo joined the Masonic Lodge and Margaret followed and became an active and devoted member of Eastern Star for over 50 years. For all who lived in and around Gordon during the 50’s and 60’s, Margaret will always be remembered as a caring, loving nurse and lab tech at the Gordon Clinic and Hospital. For many, many years, she served as the faithful assisting nurse to doctors Wanek and Wolf and the various doctors who followed their practices. While working at the Gordon Memorial Hospital, she was recognized as the employee of the year. In addition to serving as a nurse, she also served as an apprentice Lab tech and was considered one of the best. In addition to her service at the hospital and clinic, one year Margaret was recognized for her community service when she received a Good Neighbor Award. After suffering three miscarriages in the early 50’s, Leo and Margaret decided to adopt a child from the Nebraska Children’s home. In the mid 50’s, they were fortunate to adopt a little boy and named him Curtis Leo Taylor. During Margaret’s 95 years, 8 months, and 11 days, she faithfully served as a daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, lab tech and great friend. All who knew her loved her dearly. If she wasn’t doing something for someone, she was walking somewhere or chatting with someone. She loved to read and always seemed busy doing something, somewhere. The Gordon community lost one of its best when Margaret passed that Wednesday. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo and her son Curtis. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Lori and Lori’s three daughters, Jamie, Josie and husband Clint and Joni and grandson Benjamin Pelster and wife Mendy. Her great-grandchildren: Ben Schluckebier, Eric and Liam Schluckebier and Gregg Pelster. Many nieces and nephews and her very special friend Bonnie Pelster. Funeral services were held at the Gordon Presbyterian Church on August 8 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Al Trucano officiating. Burial was in the Gordon Cemetery.