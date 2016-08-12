Funeral services for Jean Hoefer of Hay Springs, Neb. will be held at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Smith and Rev. Al Trucano officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, at Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary at 7:00 p.m.

Freeman Jean Hoefer was born on the family farm Jan. 14, 1923. He was the second one born of a set of twins. He attended Hay Springs school system K-12. He and his 2 sisters rode 5 miles to school one way.

Jean worked a year after graduation at the Northwestern State Bank as a teller. He then joined the Navy in 1943. He went to Chicago and then to Washington State. His duty was copying Japanese Code. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Vera Dahl and Freeman Jean Hoefer were married on Aug. 3, 1943. They were married 72 years this August. To this union, 3, children were born. Two children died in infancy.

He was a Life Member of the American Legion for 70 years, and 50 plus years in the Hay Springs Fire Department. Jean was also a long standing member of the Odd Fellows until it disbanded.

He farmed on the family farm for 16 years. He also worked at the Northwestern State Bank of Hay Springs and the First National Bank of Chadron.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling in their camper. Vera and Jean visited all 50 states and various countries.

He did lots of volunteer work. He helped unload groceries for J&L Grocery until 3 years ago. He also helped his son, Dennis, at the Hunting Camp in Colorado ‘til the age of 85.

He loved playing bells with the Joy Bells and the Legionnaires Quartet for 10 years. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

Jean was preceded in death by his father Freeman in 1949; mother Myrtle in 1987; infant daughter Jeanette; infant son Rodger; sister Carol Reno and twin sister Jessie Goodin.

Jean is survived by his wife, Vera, son, Dennis, grandchildren, Candace (Tony) Mrsny, Bryan (Lauren); great grandchildren Chloe and Tahya, Alana, Lane and Rylan; one cousin Betty Binger and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to the Hay Springs Methodist Church or the Hay Springs Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, Neb. 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchamberlain.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department or the Crawford Public Library. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, Neb. 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.