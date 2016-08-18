Edmund "Eddie" Cushing Quigg

Edmund Cushing Quigg, known as “ Eddie” was born May 17, 1925, in Gordon, Neb. to Frank and Mabel Quigg. The youngest of six children, he grew up on the family farm. In 1945, he enlisted in the Army and attended West Point as a Medical Technician. After his discharge, he moved to Portland, Ore. He worked for ESCO as a Sand lab Technician and retired after 40 years. He also worked for Fred Meyer part-time as grocery clerk. He loved people and could talk to anyone. He also loved to dance, ski and travel. Although he lived most of his life in the city, he was always a farm boy at heart.

Eddie is survived by his 3 children: Candace Palmerston of Las Vegas, Nev., Tamara McVeigh of White Salmon, Wash. and Tad Quigg of Tucson, Ariz. Four grandchildren: Leslie Alexander of Livermore, Calif., Joshua McVeigh of Henderson, Nev., Keturah McVeigh of Portland, Ore. and Katie Quigg of Tucson, Ariz. plus 5 great-grandchildren.

He moved to heaven on Aug. 13, 2016. A memorial service will be Saturday Aug. 27th at 11:30 a.m. at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, Gresham, Ore. Interment immediately following.