Graveside services for Lyle Eaton of Alpharetta, Ga., formally of Rushville, Neb. will be held on Sept. 4, 2016, at 3:00 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville with the Rev. Al Trucano officiating.

Lyle, 1945-2014, passed away suddenly at his sister’s home in Ogallala on Jan. 8, 2014, while awaiting visitation services for his mother, Ruth Eaton, who died 4 days earlier.

The family invites those who attend to join them for a dinner at the Methodist Fellowship Hall following the services.