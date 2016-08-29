Donald D. Gardner, age 79, of Hot Springs, S.D., passed away Aug. 27, 2016, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.

Donald was born Feb. 13, 1937, on the ranch in Merriman, Neb., to Deo Gardner and Lottie (Johnson) Gardner. He attended country school and graduated from Merriman High School. On July 16, 1960, Donald married the love of his life, Dorothy Pourier, and together they raised five children: Rick, William, Anita, Daniel and Colleen. Donald and Dorothy continued to reside in Gordon and Cody, Neb., until Dorothy passed away in 1987. Donald worked for the City of Gordon until he joined the Chicago-Northwestern Railroad in 1974. Donald moved to Lusk in 1988. He retired from the railroad in 2002. Donald moved to Hot Springs in 2013 where he lived the remainder of his life closer to family. Donald loved his horses, ranching, fishing, hunting, and picnicking with family and friends.

Donald is survived by four children, William (Karen) Gardner of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Anita (Glen Peckham) Thompson of Boise, Idaho; Daniel (Shelly) Gardner of Hot Springs, S.D.; Colleen (Brian) Grove of Crawford, Neb.; daughter in law, GiGi Gardner of Gordon, Neb.; eleven grandchildren Lynx Gardner, Sable (Brian) Nelson, Sitka (Martin) Swayne, Lemur Gardner; Xuardae (Nick) Dibble; Xala (Joshua) Berryhill; Xantel Gardner; Hunter and Ty Pulscher; Frank (Kacee) Smith; Jessica (Kimi) Smith; 6 great-grandchildren, Starla and Stanton Dibble; Abbigail and Gracie Smith; Trever and Justin Brone.

Donald is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; son, Rick Gardner; parents, Deo and Lottie; five brothers and sisters: Kathleen Sones, Lucille Leach, Keith Gardner, Melvin Gardner, and infant, Shirley Gardner.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at the Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, with Rev. Morris Nelson officiating.

Committal services will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at the Cody, Neb., cemetery with Father Lou Nollette officiating. Lunch will be provided following the service at the Cody Community Center, located on Main Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prairie Lawn Cemetery, C/O Karen Ford, P.O. Box 224, Cody, Neb., 69211.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.